Aman Narang Sells 2,356 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2023

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOSTFree Report) COO Aman Narang sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $52,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,619,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,945,551.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aman Narang also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 10th, Aman Narang sold 120,000 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $2,486,400.00.
  • On Monday, May 1st, Aman Narang sold 5,495 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $97,865.95.

Toast Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TOST opened at $22.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $26.03.

Toast (NYSE:TOSTFree Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOST has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 365.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Toast by 2,196.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.