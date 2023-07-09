Aman Narang Sells 2,356 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) COO Aman Narang sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $52,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,619,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,945,551.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aman Narang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Aman Narang sold 120,000 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $2,486,400.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Aman Narang sold 5,495 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $97,865.95.

Toast Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TOST opened at $22.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $26.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

TOST has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 365.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Toast by 2,196.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

