Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,628 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,472,000. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 309.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

