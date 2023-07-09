AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Trading Up 7.2%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) shares shot up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.90. 290,030 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 464,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AMC Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks Trading Up 5.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $547.52 million, a PE ratio of 127.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Institutional Trading of AMC Networks

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.81. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $717.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AMC Networks by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

(Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.