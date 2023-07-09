American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

AAL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 76,101 shares of the airline’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,824 shares of the airline’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,893 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 176,605 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL opened at $18.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

