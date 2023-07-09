American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Shares Up 9.1%

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.60. 945,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,070,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXL. StockNews.com lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,627,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,904,000 after buying an additional 386,663 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,465,453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,494,000 after buying an additional 491,911 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,769,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,056,000 after buying an additional 116,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,336,000 after buying an additional 77,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after buying an additional 4,162,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

