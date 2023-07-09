American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Trading Down 2.8%

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $83.72 and last traded at $84.89. 19,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 177,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

American States Water Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45.

American States Water Announces Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54. American States Water had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $161.42 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $56,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 2,000 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWR. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in American States Water by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in American States Water by 900.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American States Water in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American States Water



American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

