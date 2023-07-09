AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 14,371 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,371 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.5% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $146,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $302.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.89 and its 200 day moving average is $302.46.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

