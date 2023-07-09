Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $144,027.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $144,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 815,154 shares in the company, valued at $10,034,545.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $86.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.14 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 153.68% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 41.3% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 94,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 16,833 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,171,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after buying an additional 212,988 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 122,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,733,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,305,000 after buying an additional 186,117 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

