Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $144,027.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $144,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 815,154 shares in the company, valued at $10,034,545.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of FOLD stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.82.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $86.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.14 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 153.68% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
