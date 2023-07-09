Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Chairman Sells $74,401.64 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $74,401.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 944,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,623,458.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $13.84.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 153.68%. The firm had revenue of $86.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOLD. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 94,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,171,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,527,000 after purchasing an additional 212,988 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 122,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,733,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,305,000 after purchasing an additional 186,117 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

