AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Gap Up to $6.46

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.46, but opened at $6.69. AMTD Digital shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 489,380 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of AMTD Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMTD Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMTD Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AMTD Digital by 6,283.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 29,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMTD Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.

