Analysts Set Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH) PT at $2.75

Shares of Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAWH shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Ascend Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th.

Ascend Wellness Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of Ascend Wellness stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $137.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.86. Ascend Wellness has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. It owns, operates, and manages cannabis cultivation facilities and dispensaries in several states across the United States, including Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

