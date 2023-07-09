Analysts Set Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Target Price at $2.55

Shares of Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Evolution Mining from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Evolution Mining in a report on Monday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Evolution Mining Price Performance

Evolution Mining stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20. Evolution Mining has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.74.

About Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

