Analysts Set Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Price Target at $67.00

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Separately, HSBC cut Kingspan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Kingspan Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $63.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.05. Kingspan Group has a one year low of $42.30 and a one year high of $71.31.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing.

