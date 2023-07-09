Analysts Set Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) PT at $13.23

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.23.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MLCO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.20 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.5% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 138,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 33.1% in the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 107,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $3,766,000. Finally, MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $8,855,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $716.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.04 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.06% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

