Analysts Set MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) PT at $16.14

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.14.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.70 in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,909,000 after buying an additional 2,137,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,670,000 after purchasing an additional 127,008 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 450.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,350,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,588,000 after purchasing an additional 328,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,066,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,793 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

MGIC Investment stock opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $16.07.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.89 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 72.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

