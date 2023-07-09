Analyzing Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) and Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN)

Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Free Report) and Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Free Report) are both small-cap index companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spine Injury Solutions and Central Puerto’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Spine Injury Solutions alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spine Injury Solutions $30,000.00 24.42 -$810,000.00 ($0.09) -0.39 Central Puerto $94.28 billion 0.01 $146.61 million $0.46 14.52

Central Puerto has higher revenue and earnings than Spine Injury Solutions. Spine Injury Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Puerto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spine Injury Solutions N/A -315.76% -291.55% Central Puerto 11.62% 11.44% 7.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Spine Injury Solutions and Central Puerto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

10.6% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Central Puerto shares are held by institutional investors. 68.6% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Central Puerto shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Spine Injury Solutions and Central Puerto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Central Puerto 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Central Puerto beats Spine Injury Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spine Injury Solutions

(Free Report)

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures. The company is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About Central Puerto

(Free Report)

Central Puerto S.A. engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. The company operates through three segments: The production of electrical energy from conventional sources; The production of electrical energy from renewable sources; and The transportation and distribution of natural gas. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated six thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW. Central Puerto S.A. was founded in 1898 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Spine Injury Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spine Injury Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.