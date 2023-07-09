Aneel Bhusri Sells 3,869 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

WDAY opened at $218.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $230.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of -212.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.94.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 83.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

