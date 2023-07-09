ANGLE (LON:AGL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.00

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.14), with a volume of 1876477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.16).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.52) price target on shares of ANGLE in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

ANGLE Trading Down 8.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.32 million, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 24.09.

About ANGLE

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

Featured Articles

