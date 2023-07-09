ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,971 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 106.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $320.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.51. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $339.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

