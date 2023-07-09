Antonetti Capital Management LLC Has $58,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.54.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.5 %

GOOGL opened at $119.48 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 810,248 shares of company stock valued at $25,702,475. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

