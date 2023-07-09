Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,879 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.0% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.52.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $190.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $194.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.