Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.27.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARMK. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

ARMK stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 46.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Aramark by 59.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Aramark by 21.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

