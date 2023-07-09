Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.38

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.38 and last traded at C$3.37, with a volume of 323513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.30.

Arbor Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$197.90 million, a P/E ratio of -165.00 and a beta of -3.70.

Arbor Metals Company Profile

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Jarnet Lithium Project, which comprises forty-seven map designated mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,759 hectares located in the James Bay Region of Quebec.

