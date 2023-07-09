Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,365,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 2,652,717 shares.The stock last traded at $4.49 and had previously closed at $4.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Archer Aviation Trading Up 8.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.28.

Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). As a group, research analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,245,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,998.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andy Missan sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $112,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,623.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,245,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,603,998.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,344,805 shares of company stock valued at $25,467,834. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $19,160,020,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 472,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 235,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

