Argent Advisors Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Argent Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $302.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $304.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.89 and a 200-day moving average of $302.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

