Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ARGO. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Compass Point cut shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Argo Group International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.01. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $419.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 1,128.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 185,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 170,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Argo Group International by 385.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 264,412 shares during the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,747,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Argo Group International by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Argo Group International

(Free Report)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

