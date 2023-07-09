Asset Dedication LLC Sells 1,682 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,358,000 after purchasing an additional 354,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $154.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $292.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

