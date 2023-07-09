ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $44.24 on Friday. ATI has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $299,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ATI during the fourth quarter worth $50,336,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ATI by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,827 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ATI in the first quarter valued at $49,299,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in ATI by 21,179.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 895,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,326,000 after acquiring an additional 891,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ATI by 1,302.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,135,000 after acquiring an additional 662,166 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

