ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Down to $2.97

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.97, but opened at $2.91. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 38,974 shares trading hands.

ATRenew Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $731.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.94.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $418.17 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ATRenew

About ATRenew

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in ATRenew during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ATRenew during the second quarter worth $85,000. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

