Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $761,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Chevron by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 17,439.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $154.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.53. The firm has a market cap of $292.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

