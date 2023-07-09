Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $2.77

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.77, but opened at $2.84. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 1,094,345 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

In related news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $608,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,899 shares in the company, valued at $282,412.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,032,227 shares of company stock worth $4,973,785. 18.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

