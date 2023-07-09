Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AWX opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. Avalon has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

