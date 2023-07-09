Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Avalon Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of AWX opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. Avalon has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon
Avalon Company Profile
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
