AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVB. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $191.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.56 and a 200 day moving average of $174.40.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 90.54%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,475 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

