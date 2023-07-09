Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.54

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.54 and last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 18255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGR shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avangrid from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.16.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.12). Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Avangrid by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in Avangrid by 5.6% during the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 19,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Avangrid by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Avangrid by 6.6% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 48,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avangrid

(Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.