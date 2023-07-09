Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $11.55

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.55, but opened at $11.81. Azul shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 346,223 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZUL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.90 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.60 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $862.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 930.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 697.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azul

(Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.