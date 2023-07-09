B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Gap Down to $45.31

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.31, but opened at $44.27. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $44.66, with a volume of 3,676 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average is $36.68.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $432.09 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.28%.

Insider Activity at B. Riley Financial

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 6,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.91 per share, for a total transaction of $235,004.09. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,651,046 shares in the company, valued at $252,141,153.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.66 per share, for a total transaction of $866,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,620,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,471,070.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Further Reading

