Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.12.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $142.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.24. The company has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.70. Baidu has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $160.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Baidu by 4.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 2.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in Baidu by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

