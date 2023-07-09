Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.12.
Several research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st.
Shares of BIDU stock opened at $142.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.24. The company has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.70. Baidu has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $160.88.
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
