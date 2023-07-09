Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Shares Gap Up to $3.28

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.28, but opened at $3.35. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 1,989,549 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.0039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBD. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 23,941.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,140,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,523,000 after purchasing an additional 48,935,600 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 537.7% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 55,569,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,855,765 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 186.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,049,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,988,000 after purchasing an additional 34,535,929 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at $73,056,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 48.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,108,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,517,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

