Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $63.05

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$63.05 and last traded at C$63.97, with a volume of 362334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$63.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Fundamental Research set a C$77.55 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$71.89.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$65.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$67.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Free Report ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 29.36%. Research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.7069432 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Stories

