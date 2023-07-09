Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Shares Up 5.2%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.09. 403,966 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,213,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHC. StockNews.com lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 8.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.23). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 381.67% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 952.3% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 858,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 777,084 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

