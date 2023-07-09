Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Shares Up 4.4%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.75 and last traded at C$10.74. 39,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 544,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.29.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th.
The firm has a market cap of C$4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,243.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.
