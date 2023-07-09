Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Shares Up 4.4%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHCFree Report)’s share price shot up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.75 and last traded at C$10.74. 39,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 544,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 7.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,243.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHCFree Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.64 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 17,750.00% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.7321429 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

Featured Articles

