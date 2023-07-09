Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Shares Up 4.4%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.75 and last traded at C$10.74. 39,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 544,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.29.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,243.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Bausch Health Companies ( TSE:BHC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.64 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 17,750.00% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.7321429 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

