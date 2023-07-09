Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Decreases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 44.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,066 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.2% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $154.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.53.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.