Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 5,832 shares.The stock last traded at $55.10 and had previously closed at $56.07.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $713.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.97.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $172.34 million during the quarter.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BELFA. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,733,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

