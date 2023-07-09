Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Shares Gap Down to $984.92

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $984.92, but opened at $962.11. Biglari shares last traded at $962.11, with a volume of 11 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Biglari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
Biglari Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $961.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $861.36.
Biglari Company Profile
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Biglari
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.