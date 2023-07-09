Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Shares Gap Down to $984.92

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $984.92, but opened at $962.11. Biglari shares last traded at $962.11, with a volume of 11 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Biglari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Biglari Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $961.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $861.36.

Biglari ( NYSE:BH.A Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $222.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.18 million for the quarter.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

