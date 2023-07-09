Bioasis Technologies (CVE:BTI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of Bioasis Technologies Inc. (CVE:BTI – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 76000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Bioasis Technologies Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$794,100.00, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.88, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.17.
Bioasis Technologies Company Profile
Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the transport of therapeutic agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS), including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bioasis Technologies
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Bioasis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioasis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.