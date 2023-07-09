Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Biocept Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of BIOC stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $749,300.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.79. Biocept has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $36.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Institutional Trading of Biocept

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The medical research company reported ($32.73) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($10.29) million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,124 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.61% of Biocept at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Biocept

(Free Report)

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary clinical diagnostic laboratory assays designed to identify rare tumor cells and cell-free tumor DNA from blood and cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF in the United States. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

