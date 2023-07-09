Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 629,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 996,918 shares.The stock last traded at $282.32 and had previously closed at $284.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.27.

Biogen Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

