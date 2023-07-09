Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Up to $11.79

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.79, but opened at $12.06. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 1,330 shares changing hands.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile



Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

