BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BJRI. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average of $30.62. The firm has a market cap of $724.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.62, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.93. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $36.14.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.83 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.22%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,978.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,777,000 after acquiring an additional 202,372 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,880,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,127,000 after acquiring an additional 94,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after acquiring an additional 62,406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,883,000 after purchasing an additional 88,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,723 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

