BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 101.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.8% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA opened at $425.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.25. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.